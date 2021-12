A 50-year-old man accused of duping Thais and foreigners into investing in cryptocurrency and later fleeing with over 500 million baht was arrested in Bangkok on Saturday morning.

Mana Jumuang was arrested in front of a house at Ram Intra Soi 34 in Bang Khen district, said Pol Maj Gen Montri Thetkhan, commander of the Crime Suppression Division (CSD).

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts