Pattaya hotel room bookings drop significantly after ‘Test & Go’ scheme suspended









Hotel room bookings in Pattaya have dropped significantly after the Thai government suspended the “Test & Go” scheme earlier this week. This has led to a rising number of business leaders asking for Pattaya to become a Sandbox zone like Phuket during the suspension.

Mr. Boonanan Pattanasin, the president of the Pattaya Businessmen and Tourism Association, told TPN media, “After the ‘Test & Go’ no-quarantine tourism scheme for all international tourists has been suspended and only the Phuket Sandbox allowed with the other sandbox zones closed, the number of hotel rooms booked in Pattaya have dropped significantly.”

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By GoongNang(GN)

The Pattaya News

