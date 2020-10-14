October 14, 2020

Prayut to work from Defence Ministry with Government House under siege

Ministry of Defense building in Bangkok, opposite Temple of the Emerald Buddha

Ministry of Defense building in Bangkok, opposite Temple of the Emerald Buddha. Photo: Uthen Smantai.


Bangkok’s besieged Government House will be closed to all officials and reporters tomorrow, as Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his deputies will work from elsewhere.

Government spokesman, Mr. Anucha Burapachaisri, said today that the Prime Minister will work temporarily at the Defence Ministry, where he will meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his official visit to Thailand.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

