Prayut to work from Defence Ministry with Government House under siege





Bangkok’s besieged Government House will be closed to all officials and reporters tomorrow, as Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his deputies will work from elsewhere.

Government spokesman, Mr. Anucha Burapachaisri, said today that the Prime Minister will work temporarily at the Defence Ministry, where he will meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his official visit to Thailand.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



