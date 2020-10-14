October 14, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

YouTube to remove videos containing Covid-19 vaccine ‘misinformation’

1 min read
14 mins ago TN
COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine

COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Pikist.


Video sharing platform YouTube has said it is banning videos containing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines, in an expansion of the service’s current rules regarding falsehoods and conspiracy theories about the pandemic.

“A Covid-19 vaccine may be imminent, therefore we’re ensuring we have the right policies in place to be able to remove [related] misinformation,” YouTube said in a statement on Wednesday.

Any content featuring claims about Covid-19 vaccines that contradict the consensus from local health authorities or the World Health Organization will now be banned on the Google-owned video platform.

Full story: rt.com

RT

YouTube to remove videos containing Covid-19 vaccine 'misinformation' 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

‘Leakage’ From 5G Network Could Lead to Dodgy Weather Forecasts, New Study Claims

3 weeks ago TN
1 min read

WHO says African herbal remedies can be used to treat COVID-19

3 weeks ago TN
2 min read

dtac to Support Family Setup Available From September 21

3 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Prayut to work from Defence Ministry with Government House under siege

5 mins ago TN
1 min read

YouTube to remove videos containing Covid-19 vaccine ‘misinformation’

14 mins ago TN
1 min read

Turkey reinforcing Azerbaijan in Karabakh conflict: Pompeo

21 mins ago TN
1 min read

Protesters vow to stay 3 days at Government House to oust Prayut

30 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close