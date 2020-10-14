October 14, 2020

Turkey reinforcing Azerbaijan in Karabakh conflict: Pompeo

21 mins ago TN
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo during the meeting with Chairman Kim Jong Un and Kim's sister, Kim Yo-Jong, in Pyongyang, Democratic People's Republic of Korea

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo during the meeting with Chairman Kim Jong Un and Kim's sister, Kim Yo-Jong, in Pyongyang, Democratic People's Republic of Korea on October 7, 2018. Photo: U.S. Department of State from United States / Public Domain.


PanARMENIAN.Net – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has confirmed the United States is aware of Turkey’s involvement in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, saying that Ankara is “reinforcing” Azerbaijan.

In remarks to the media on Wednesday, October 14 morning, Pompeo said he has discussed the matter with President Donald Trump.

“We are watching what’s taking place there. We have joined our European partners and, frankly, many countries around the world to ask that there be a ceasefire as a beginning of a solution to the conflict,” Secretary Pompeo said.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

