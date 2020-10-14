Turkey reinforcing Azerbaijan in Karabakh conflict: Pompeo





PanARMENIAN.Net – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has confirmed the United States is aware of Turkey’s involvement in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, saying that Ankara is “reinforcing” Azerbaijan.

In remarks to the media on Wednesday, October 14 morning, Pompeo said he has discussed the matter with President Donald Trump.

“We are watching what’s taking place there. We have joined our European partners and, frankly, many countries around the world to ask that there be a ceasefire as a beginning of a solution to the conflict,” Secretary Pompeo said.

PanARMENIAN Network

