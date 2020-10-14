October 14, 2020

Protesters vow to stay 3 days at Government House to oust Prayut

The Government House in Bangkok, the offices of the Prime Minister of Thailand

The Government House in Bangkok, the offices of the Prime Minister of Thailand. Photo: Isriya Paireepairit / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.


Protesters declared their intention to stay camped outside Government House for at least three days to put pressure on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to step down, as yellow-shirted counter-demonstrators ended their show of support for the monarchy.

Aside from ousting the former coup leader from the premier’s post, “Khana Ratsadorn” (the People’s Group), — formerly known as the Free People movement — are also demanding that the constitution be rewritten and the monarchy reformed.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

