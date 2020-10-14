Protesters vow to stay 3 days at Government House to oust Prayut





Protesters declared their intention to stay camped outside Government House for at least three days to put pressure on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to step down, as yellow-shirted counter-demonstrators ended their show of support for the monarchy.

Aside from ousting the former coup leader from the premier’s post, “Khana Ratsadorn” (the People’s Group), — formerly known as the Free People movement — are also demanding that the constitution be rewritten and the monarchy reformed.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



