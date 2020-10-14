Protesters vow to stay 3 days at Government House to oust Prayut

Protesters vow to stay 3 days at Government House to oust Prayut1 min read
Protesters declared their intention to stay camped outside Government House for at least three days to put pressure on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to step down, as yellow-shirted counter-demonstrators ended their show of support for the monarchy.
Aside from ousting the former coup leader from the premier’s post, “Khana Ratsadorn” (the People’s Group), — formerly known as the Free People movement — are also demanding that the constitution be rewritten and the monarchy reformed.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS