Siam Paragon shooting claims third victim as Thai woman succumbs to wounds
A 30-year-old woman, one of the five people injured in the Siam Paragon shooting by a 14-year-old boy on Oct 3, died early on Friday morning, ten days after the incident, according to media reports.
14-year-old boy kills two people at Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok
She was the 3rd fatality in the shooting.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
