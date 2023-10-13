Siam Paragon shooting claims third victim as Thai woman succumbs to wounds

TN October 13, 2023 0
Outside view of Siam Paragon Shopping Center in Bangkok, Thailand

Outside view of Siam Paragon Shopping Center in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Christian Henrich. CC BY-SA 2.5.

A 30-year-old woman, one of the five people injured in the Siam Paragon shooting by a 14-year-old boy on Oct 3, died early on Friday morning, ten days after the incident, according to media reports.

14-year-old boy kills two people at Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok

She was the 3rd fatality in the shooting.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

