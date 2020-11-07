TAT organises Expat Festive Deal 2020 to encourage expats to travel





Bangkok, 06 November, 2020 – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will be spreading plenty of festive cheer this holiday season with the ‘Expat Festive Deal 2020’ to take place at the EmQuartier shopping mall in Bangkok from 20-22 November from 10.00-21.00 Hrs.

To be held in EmQuartier’s Quartier Gallery and Quartier Avenue, the event is the latest in a series of travel fairs organised by TAT and its partners to help promote, stimulate and revitalise Thailand’s COVID-19 affected tourism industry.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said, “The Expat Festive Deal 2020 show is aimed in particular at foreigners and expats unable to visit their home countries to celebrate Christmas and New Year with family and friends due to international travel restrictions. The event will bring festive fun to them here in Thailand, showcase the kingdom’s many domestic attractions and destinations, and provide vital business stimulation for the participating exhibitors all at the same time.”

The Expat Festive Deal 2020 will offer a wide range of special travel deals and promotions from airlines, travel agencies, hotels and resorts, spas, golf courses and attractions. Around 80 different travel and tourism operators, airlines and also Alipay are set to join TAT in making this event a memorable festive season occasion.

Adding to the joyous Christmas and New Year atmosphere, there will be delicious food and beverages including traditional festive cuisine to savour, while a mix of Thai and international bands will provide live music.

The Expat Festive Deal 2020 event follows on from the success of two recent events created specifically for expats in Thailand. They included the ‘Expat Travel Deal 2020’ show held from 11-13 September and the ‘Expat Travel Bonus, the Healthy Journey’ fair held from 10-11 October.

