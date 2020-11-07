November 7, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Top Russian scientists warn Covid-19 is mutating, but say changes to genome nothing to panic about & may even be beneficial

1 min read
4 hours ago TN
Earth COVID-19 Coronavirus mask

Earth COVID-19 Coronavirus mask. Image: Syaibatulhamdi /Pixabay.


With Covid-19 infections increasing worldwide, probably the last thing humanity needs is for the virus to mutate and become even harder to beat. A top Russian expert warns that process is already happening, but he also urges calm.

Speaking to the Moscow news agency RIA Novosti on Thursday, Alexander Gorelov, the deputy director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology at Russia’s state health watchdog, explained that the disease’s genome has changed, but only very slightly.

“There are coronavirus mutations, but there is no aggravation of the infection,” Rospotrebnadzor’s Gorelov said. “The mutation affects no more than one percent of the virus, so the currently available testing can detect the mutated coronavirus.”

Full story: rt.com

ByJonny Tickle
RT

Top Russian scientists warn Covid-19 is mutating, but say changes to genome nothing to panic about & may even be beneficial 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Indian man in Krabi among 12 new COVID-19 patients

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thai workers learn Korean to migrate to South Korea

4 hours ago TN
2 min read

TAT organises Expat Festive Deal 2020 to encourage expats to travel

4 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Indian man in Krabi among 12 new COVID-19 patients

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

BMTA labour union opposes police use of buses to block protesters

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thai workers learn Korean to migrate to South Korea

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

Top Russian scientists warn Covid-19 is mutating, but say changes to genome nothing to panic about & may even be beneficial

4 hours ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close