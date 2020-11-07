Top Russian scientists warn Covid-19 is mutating, but say changes to genome nothing to panic about & may even be beneficial

Top Russian scientists warn Covid-19 is mutating, but say changes to genome nothing to panic about & may even be beneficial1 min read
With Covid-19 infections increasing worldwide, probably the last thing humanity needs is for the virus to mutate and become even harder to beat. A top Russian expert warns that process is already happening, but he also urges calm.
Speaking to the Moscow news agency RIA Novosti on Thursday, Alexander Gorelov, the deputy director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology at Russia’s state health watchdog, explained that the disease’s genome has changed, but only very slightly.
“There are coronavirus mutations, but there is no aggravation of the infection,” Rospotrebnadzor’s Gorelov said. “The mutation affects no more than one percent of the virus, so the currently available testing can detect the mutated coronavirus.”
ByJonny Tickle
RT