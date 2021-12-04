December 4, 2021

Bali village invaded by thousands of spiders hanging from power lines and rooftops

37 mins ago TN
A street in Bali Island, Indonesia

A street in Bali Island, Indonesia. Photo: Ph. by {{GFDL}} / Wikimedia Commons.




A village on the island of Bali in Indonesia has suffered the invasion of thousands of spiders that have taken over the power lines and roofs. Although it is a species that is not harmful to humans, the image has surprised Internet users.

On Reddit a user posted a video from Kintamani (Indonesia) in which it could be seen how the locals have not altered their daily routine at all by the presence of the arachnid visitors.

In the images one can see how a couple is riding a motorcycle quietly, at that moment the camera focuses on the power lines that pass over the streets and that are full of cobwebs.

The video, was filled with comments defining the footage as a “scene out of a nightmare” and showing their displeasure; while others claimed it was a “spectacle of nature”.

-Thailand News (TN)

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Turkish PM Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish Authorities Uncover Explosive Device on Police Car Assigned to Erdogan Rally

5 mins ago TN
FAW Jiefang CA-1122J military truck of Myanmar Army

Hundreds of civilians dead in Myanmar’s embattled Sagaing region since coup

28 mins ago TN
Thanbyuzayat. a town in the Mon State of south-eastern Myanmar

Many drown during Buddhist festival in Myanmar

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Facebook Messenger and Whatsapp

Meta asks users to send nudes

1 min ago TN
Turkish PM Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish Authorities Uncover Explosive Device on Police Car Assigned to Erdogan Rally

5 mins ago TN
FAW Jiefang CA-1122J military truck of Myanmar Army

Hundreds of civilians dead in Myanmar’s embattled Sagaing region since coup

28 mins ago TN
A street in Bali Island, Indonesia

Bali village invaded by thousands of spiders hanging from power lines and rooftops

37 mins ago TN
Hua Hin night market bar

Three more places welcome partial lifting of alcohol ban

8 hours ago TN