9 killed, 46 injured as man rams SUV into crowd in China, goes on stabbing spree





The driver, Yang Zanyun, 54, first ploughed through the people with his vehicle and later got out of it and went on a rampage attacking people with a knife. Yang was detained by police, who said he has a criminal record and has been jailed several times.

Nine people were killed and 46 injured when a man drove his SUV into a crowd and later went on a stabbing spree in China’s Hunan province on Wednesday evening, Hindustantimes.com reported.

The attack took place as people had gathered in a square by the river in Hengdong county.

