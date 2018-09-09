Chinese policemen in Beijing
9 killed, 46 injured as man rams SUV into crowd in China, goes on stabbing spree

By TN / September 13, 2018

The driver, Yang Zanyun, 54, first ploughed through the people with his vehicle and later got out of it and went on a rampage attacking people with a knife. Yang was detained by police, who said he has a criminal record and has been jailed several times.

Nine people were killed and 46 injured when a man drove his SUV into a crowd and later went on a stabbing spree in China’s Hunan province on Wednesday evening, Hindustantimes.com reported.

The attack took place as people had gathered in a square by the river in Hengdong county.

Full story: iran-daily.com

IRAN DAILY

