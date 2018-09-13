EU Wants to Fine Internet Companies That Don’t Remove Extremist Content Quickly

Internet companies could face stiff fines by the European Commission if a new proposal to impose penalties on web pages for failing to remove extremist content after only one hour’s notice is passed.
The European Union’s executive body proposed a new law Wednesday that seeks to limit “propaganda that prepares, incites or glorifies acts of terrorism” online, AP reported, by forcing internet companies to pay for not removing it in a timely fashion.4
Full story: sputniknews.com
Sputnik International
