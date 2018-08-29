Telegram CEO Defends New Privacy Policy, Says User Data Still Safe





The founder of Telegram defended the company’s new privacy policy, insisting it would not result in turning over users’ data to Russian intelligence agencies but would also discourage extremists from using the secure-messaging app.

Pavel Durov’s comments to RFE/RL on August 28 came as Telegram faces increased pressure from Russian security agencies who have pressured the company to turn over the encrypted “keys.”

Those demands have worried users of the app, which is hugely popular in Russia, Iran, and other countries with authoritarian governments.

Christopher Miller

RFE/RL

