Bomb Injures Dozens During Festivities in Southern Philippine Town: Military





At least 36 people were wounded and one person was killed when an improvised bomb exploded during a Tuesday evening fiesta at a town in the troubled southern Philippines, according to a military report from the ground.

The injured included two soldiers who were guarding the local festivities in Isulan town, which is located in Sultan Kudarat province, authorities said.

Authorities saw a suspect about to leave an improvised bomb on a parked motorcycle as the mostly Muslim town was celebrating a one-week local festival called Hamungaya, according to Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, the regional infantry division chief who quoted initial reports from the site.

“The perpetrator was seen and chased, but before he was caught the bomb exploded,” Sobejana said, adding that the man managed to drive near a bank and the municipal hall where the bomb exploded.

At least one person was “quite seriously injured,” he said.

Jeoffrey Maitem and Mark Navales

Cotabato, Philippines. Froilan Gallardo in Cagayan de Oro city, Philippines contributed to this report.

