One worker killed, two others injured in short circuit

By TN / September 13, 2018

Workers installing a streetlamp pole in Prachin Buri accidentally hit a high-voltage power cable on Wednesday evening, killing one of them and injuring two others.

Police said the accident happened at 4.30pm in front of Wat Ban Song in Moo 1 village, Tambon Ya Naree, Kabin Buri district.

