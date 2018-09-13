One worker killed, two others injured in short circuit

Workers installing a streetlamp pole in Prachin Buri accidentally hit a high-voltage power cable on Wednesday evening, killing one of them and injuring two others.
Police said the accident happened at 4.30pm in front of Wat Ban Song in Moo 1 village, Tambon Ya Naree, Kabin Buri district.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
