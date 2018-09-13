Prawit: ‘Thai Federation’ member arrested in Chon Buri

A woman dessert vendor has been arrested in Chon Buri province for allegedly making and distributing T-shirts for the anti-monarchist “Thai Federation” movement, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon confirmed on Thursday.
He also said the Laos government was looking for more associates of the movement.
Full story: Bangkok Post
WASSANA NANUAM
BANGKOK POST
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.