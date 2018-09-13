Street in Na Kluea, Bang Lamung District, Pattaya
Pattaya

Prawit: ‘Thai Federation’ member arrested in Chon Buri

By TN / September 13, 2018

A woman dessert vendor has been arrested in Chon Buri province for allegedly making and distributing T-shirts for the anti-monarchist “Thai Federation” movement, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon confirmed on Thursday.

He also said the Laos government was looking for more associates of the movement.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSANA NANUAM
BANGKOK POST

