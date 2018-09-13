German man stabbed in the neck while waiting for a Bangkok taxi

A German man was stabbed in the neck yesterday as he waited for a taxi with his girlfriend at a bus stop next to Bangkok’s Mo Chit BTS station.
Bang Sue Police Station received a report of the stabbing in front of Chatuchak park at about 2pm yesterday.
Full story: coconuts.co
By Coconuts Bangkok
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.