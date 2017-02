BANGKOK: — An employee responsible for the vehicle rank at Mor Chit bus station in Bangkok has been held after a female passenger was shot while waiting for a bus ticket.

Chaiyaporn (Lor) Patsadorn, 45, gave himself up to Bang Seu police after the incident at the Northern Bus Terminal in Kamphaengphet Road on Saturday, reported Thairath.

Thaivisa / Thairath