PHUKET: A 35-year-old male Chinese tourist died yesterday when he was snorkelling off Natai Beach in Phuket’s neighbouring Phang Nga province.

At 2pm yesterday (Feb 19), Maj Sutthiphong Rodsong of the Khok Kloi Police was informed of an incident where a Chinese tourist had been found floating in the sea in front of the Natai Beach Resort & Spa in Phang Nga.

