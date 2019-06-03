Police Launch Probe as Member of Merkel’s Party Found Dead With Head Wound





Police have launched a murder investigation into the “mysterious” death of Walter Lubcke, a politician from German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union Party, local media reports.

The 65-year-old, who led the district government in the town of Kassel in the state of Hesse, was reportedly found dead in his own garden with a wound to his head. No weapon was discovered at the scene, according to police.

The Kassel district council said in a statement that they were “bewildered and shocked at the death of the popular and extremely approachable” politician who was described by his colleagues as a “bridge-builder.”

