Police Launch Probe as Member of Merkel’s Party Found Dead With Head Wound

Police Launch Probe as Member of Merkel’s Party Found Dead With Head Wound1 min read
Police have launched a murder investigation into the “mysterious” death of Walter Lubcke, a politician from German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union Party, local media reports.
The 65-year-old, who led the district government in the town of Kassel in the state of Hesse, was reportedly found dead in his own garden with a wound to his head. No weapon was discovered at the scene, according to police.
The Kassel district council said in a statement that they were “bewildered and shocked at the death of the popular and extremely approachable” politician who was described by his colleagues as a “bridge-builder.”
Full story: sputniknews.com
Sputnik International