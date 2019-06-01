Berlin Suggests SABOTAGE Could be Causing Merkel’s Plane Issues





The air fleet of the German government has been facing numerous issues lately, often forcing the country’s officials to change their plans, reverse course mid-flight and use foreign jets or even regular airlines.

The German Bundeswehr, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution now suspect sabotage and cyberattacks as possible causes of numerous malfunctions on government airplanes, Rheinische Post reported, citing anonymous officials. The issue was raised after such malfunction forced Angela Merkel’s jet to turn back mid-flight during her trip to the G20 summit in Argentina in November 2018.

Lufthansa technicians running maintenance and checks on government planes assured the authorities that the recent issues with them were purely technical ones. Authorities remain sceptical about the explanation, but have so far failed to find any evidence proving that the malfunctions were organised deliberately by a foreign government.

