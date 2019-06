An explosion in an electrical transformer inside Chatuchak market could be behind a fire that hit the world-famous emporium on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

Pol Maj Gen Ekkachai Boonwisut, commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau Division 2, said witnesses saw a spark at a transformer shortly before the blaze at the market.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts