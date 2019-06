BANGKOK, May 31 (TNA) – The Minister of Public Health opened the World No Tobacco Day activities, saying the number of young smokers is still high in Thailand.

Public Health Minister Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn presented awards to individuals and organizations for their contributions to control tobacco consumption during the event.

