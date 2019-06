A man, 55, fell to his death from the seventh to the third floor of CentralWorld shopping centre in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district at about noon on Tuesday.

Police at the Pathumwan station were informed of the incident at about 12.30pm. A video clip showed the injured man lying on the floor and staff setting up a tent to cover him.

Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

