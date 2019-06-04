Patong taxi, tuk-tuk drivers asked to stop cheating, beating tourists

Patong taxi, tuk-tuk drivers asked to stop cheating, beating tourists1 min read
PHUKET: The Chief of Patong Police held a meeting today (June 4) to discuss the launch of a project aimed at improving the behaviour and attitude of Patong taxi and tuk-tuk drivers towards tourists.
Col Anotai Jindamanee presided over the meeting for the project named ‘Being Good Host’ this afternoon, attended by officials and local business owners including Preechawut “Prab” Keesin, head of the Pisona Group of companies and son of long-time former Patong Mayor, Pian Keesin.
By The Phuket News