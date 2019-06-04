Tue. Jun 4th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Chiang Mai ‘Samlor’ Drivers Refuse to Give up Pedaling

1 min read
53 mins ago TN
Samlor rickshaw in Thailand

Cycle rickshaw (Samlor) in Thailand. Image: Suwanee P.


CHIANG MAI, June 4 (TNA) – Three-wheeler taxi drivers in Chiang Mai refuse to abandon their long-held profession, trying to preserve one of the unique charms of the northern city.

There is a substantial drop in the number of tricycle taxis, or ‘samlor’ in Chiang Mai. From over 1,000 traditional rickshaws roaming the city in the past, there are now around 40 three-wheeled bikes available and the samlor drivers are getting older.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Man dies after riding into electricity pole in San Sai

5 days ago TN
1 min read

World’s Worst Air is in Chiang Mai

1 month ago TN
1 min read

Forest Fires Turn Crisis Again in North

1 month ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Huawei Pauses Production of Smartphones Amid US Blacklisting

11 mins ago TN
2 min read

Huge Crowds Take Part in Tiananmen Massacre 30th Anniversary Vigil in Hong Kong

14 mins ago TN
1 min read

Court awards five winning lottery tickets to retired police officer

24 mins ago TN
2 min read

Indonesia: Suspected Bomber Injures Self in Explosion

29 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close