Chiang Mai ‘Samlor’ Drivers Refuse to Give up Pedaling





CHIANG MAI, June 4 (TNA) – Three-wheeler taxi drivers in Chiang Mai refuse to abandon their long-held profession, trying to preserve one of the unique charms of the northern city.

There is a substantial drop in the number of tricycle taxis, or ‘samlor’ in Chiang Mai. From over 1,000 traditional rickshaws roaming the city in the past, there are now around 40 three-wheeled bikes available and the samlor drivers are getting older.

