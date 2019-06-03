Mon. Jun 3rd, 2019

Anti-junta activist Ja New attacked again by unidentified men

Benjakiti Park lies at the heart of Bangkok on Ratchadapisek road

Benjakiti Park lies at the heart of Bangkok on Ratchadapisek road, Khlong Toei district. Photo: Mr. Peerapong Prasutr.


Well known anti-junta activist Sirawith Seritiwat, alias Ja New, was attacked by five unidentified men at a bus stop on Ratchadapisek road in Bangkok on Sunday night, which he later described as an attempt on his life.

The incident, which is not the first assault on Ja New, took place near the mouth of Soi Ratchadapisek 7 in Huay Khwang district at about 9pm, after he and about 10 members of the Startup People group launched a signature collection campaign, in front of the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, to urge senators to abstain from the election of the Prime Minister in parliament this Wednesday.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

