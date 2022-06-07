Convicts to Resume Sewer Cleaning in Bangkok









BANGKOK, June 7 (TNA) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is cooperating with the Corrections Department to bring back prison inmates to clear sewers in the capital to reduce risks of flooding in the rainy season.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Tuesday met with director– general of the Corrections Department Ayut Sinthoppan to allow convicts to resume their clean-up works for the city hall after their work had been halted for years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

