A guide to Thailand’s proposed departure tax

TN May 14, 2023 0
Inside the departures terminal at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. Gates and VAT Refund signs and the statue of the Hindu gods known as "stirring the ocean"

Inside the departures terminal at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. Gates and VAT Refund signs and the statue of the Hindu gods known as "stirring the ocean". Photo: Paul Sullivan / flickr.




The public have until May 17 to register their opinions on whether a proposed departure tax should go ahead.

Revenue Dept Dismisses Rumors of Departure Tax Reintroduction

Under the proposal, 1,000 baht would be collected from each Thai and permanent foreign resident of Thailand who departs by air and 500 baht from those who depart by land or sea.

The tax would be collected when purchasing tickets for overseas trips. Those who fail to pay would pay double the amount plus a monthly interest of 1.5%. Penalties would also include up to six months in jail or a maximum fine of 3,000 baht.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

