DPM Pravit Wongsuwan Invites Public to Come Out and Vote

TN May 14, 2023 0
Acting PM Prawit Wongsuwan

Acting PM Prawit Wongsuwan in the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. Photo: Tech Sgt. Vernon Young Jr. CC BY 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – DPM Prawit has exercised his voting rights. He invited the public to come out and vote for the future change of the country. In the evening, he will join the party to analyze the results.

Srisuwan Janya Attacked Outside Election Commission Office

General Pravit Wongsuwan, Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the Pracharat Party, went to vote at polling station number 11 in Wang Thonglang District at 8 AM. He arrived earlier than the scheduled time of 8:30 AM. He was dressed in a pink polo shirt, black jeans, and sneakers, with a smiling face. He patiently waited in line to cast his vote.

