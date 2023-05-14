BMA launches shuttle to ease school traffic

Traffic jam next to Siam Paragon in Bangkok. Photo: Uwe Schwarzbach / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.









The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will provide free shuttle bus services linking Samsen Road to areas in Thon Buri, with the aim of easing traffic congestion when schools reopen on Monday.

Heavy rain in greater Bangkok causes traffic congestion

Speaking after a test run on Saturday, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the shuttle bus services will alleviate heavy traffic on Samsen Road which is dotted with schools.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

