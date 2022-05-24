Thailand set to end mandatory face masks









Mandatory mask-wearing will be limited to people with underlying illnesses, the elderly and pregnant women. The easing of pandemic restrictions will come into effect in mid-June, according to the permanent secretary for public health.

The compulsory wearing of face masks will still apply to people in poorly ventilated places and crowded areas, Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit said in Surat Thani province on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

