NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Floodwater inundated many areas of Muang and Chok Chai districts, including the province’s largest pottery village in tambon Dan Kwian, following heavy rain on Monday.

In Muang district, starting about 4.30pm many roads were flooded. A section of Highway 304 in front of Surathampithak School was about 30 centimetres under water, causing a 2-kilometre-long traffic jam.

