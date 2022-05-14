14-year-old student commits suicide after being expelled from school in Phatthalung









A 14-year-old female junior high school student, attending a school in Thailand’s southern province of Phatthalung, has committed suicide after she was allegedly expelled by her teacher for failing to show up on the first day of the new school term on May 9th and for allegedly failing to pay the school fees.

The tragic case of the student about to start her year 9 (Mathayom 3) education went viral on social media, with many comments criticising the teacher and the management of the school. The latest report says that the director of the Phatthalung education office, Somchai Ronglua, will visit the school to investigate.

By Thai PBS World

