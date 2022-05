The flags of ASEAN nations raised in MH Thamrin Avenue, Jakarta, during 18th ASEAN Summit, Jakarta. Photo: Gunawan Kartapranata.









BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand aims to serve as the new ASEAN Center for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases (ACPHEED).

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced the plan in Bali, Indonesia, during the 15th ASEAN Health Ministers Meeting (AHMM) and related meetings.

Full story: Link Name

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts