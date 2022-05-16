Supreme Patriarch advises Thais to live carefully to be happy









On Visakha Bucha Day today (Sunday), the Supreme Patriarch has advised Thai Buddhists to live life carefully in order to be happy. This is an important day for Buddhists which marks the birth, enlightenment and death of the Lord Buddha.

He said that Visakha Bucha Day is an occasion to rememberthe last words of the Lord Buddha to his disciples, that they should always be mindful of the fact that everything is impermanent and that they should avoid carelessness.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

