LOEI, May 27 (TNA) – Buddhists in Thai and Lao border towns on Monday jointly organised a merit making ceremony marking the Visakha Bucha week in Loei province, northeastern Thailand.

Hundreds of people gathered at a bridge over Mekong River in Loei’s Tha Li district on Monday.

