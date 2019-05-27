Tue. May 28th, 2019

Drug Addict with Knife arrested after threatening in laws, attacking officials

Pattaya – At 130PM this afternoon, May 27th, 2019, Banglamung and Pattaya Police responded to a call about a man who appeared to be on drugs threatening his in-laws on Soi 31 located off of Sukhumvit.

Upon arrival, Police Col. Chakthip Parapuntakul from the Banglamung Police station found Mr. Bunsri Dasom, 40 years old, in a highly intoxicated and drugged state with a large knife acting hostile to everyone.

