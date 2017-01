Highway police in Phitsanulok province and anti-narcotics officials arrested two men and seized over half a million methamphetamine (ya baa) pills and three kilogrammes of crystal Ice from a car they had been chasing for speeding.

The black BMW SUV was spotted to be speeding past a highway police checkpoint in Wat Bot, the policemen and anti-narcotics agents then gave chase, suspecting that the car might have carried something illegal.

Thai PBS