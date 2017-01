A brawl between two groups of teenagers at a temple fair in Chachoengsao resulted in a grenade attack that killed four and injured five of them, police said. The attack happened at 1 am Sunday at Amphawan Temple in Tambon Lat Krathing in Sanam Chaiket district.

Police said three teenagers died at the scene and another died at the Sanam Chaiket Hospital. Four others were severely injured and another was slightly hurt.

