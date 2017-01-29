Monday, January 30, 2017
Home > Asia > At Least Three Malaysian Boat Passengers Die After Being Rescued

At Least Three Malaysian Boat Passengers Die After Being Rescued

Boats in Vietnam
TN Asia 0

Three people passed away among the 25 people rescued from a tourist boat, which sank off the Malaysian coast, according to local media.

BEIJING (Sputnik) — At least three people among found passengers from a tourist boat, which sank off the Malaysian coast, die after being rescued, media reported Sunday, citing the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

According to the Xinhua news agency, three people passed away among the 25 people rescued, while six people remained missing.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

11th Tibetan Buddhist Self-Immolates in Southwestern China

Storm Haitang to hit central Vietnam

Filipino girls sit outside Paaralang Elementary School during a medical civil assistance program (MEDCAP).

Philippines welcomes world’s 7 billionth baby

Leave a Reply