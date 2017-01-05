5 pickup trucks seized for suspected car racing

Monday, January 30, 2017
Heavily modified pickup
TN Bangkok 0

Five pickup trucks were impounded for a week by the police after they were about to engage in an illegal car race on a road running parallel to the runway of Suvarnabhumi international airport in Samut Prakan province on Saturday night.

Pol Cpt Sripong Tangchuwong, deputy inspector for traffic affairs attached to the police station at Suvarnabhumi airport, told the media that while he was on routine patrol on the parallel road he found the five pickup trucks park on the roadside, apparently, about to engage in a road race.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters

