International media report death of statesman Prem Tinsulanonda

General Prem Tinsulanonda president of the Privy Council of Thailand

General Prem Tinsulanonda president of the Privy Council of Thailand. Photo: Government of Thailand.


Recognized as one of Thailand’s most influential political figures, Gen Prem Tinsulanonda’s death was reported worldwide.

Singapore’s Straits Times said, “Born in the southern Songkhla province in 1920, 12 years before Thailand’s absolute monarchy was abolished, Prem experienced most of modern Thai history. He graduated from the country’s top military academy in 1941, showcasing his talent on the frontline by fighting the French in Cambodia and later the British in Burma.”

By Thai PBS World

