International media report death of statesman Prem Tinsulanonda

International media report death of statesman Prem Tinsulanonda1 min read
Recognized as one of Thailand’s most influential political figures, Gen Prem Tinsulanonda’s death was reported worldwide.
Singapore’s Straits Times said, “Born in the southern Songkhla province in 1920, 12 years before Thailand’s absolute monarchy was abolished, Prem experienced most of modern Thai history. He graduated from the country’s top military academy in 1941, showcasing his talent on the frontline by fighting the French in Cambodia and later the British in Burma.”
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World