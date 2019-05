Bus driver wanted for indecent assault on teenager caught after 15 years

A bus driver wanted for an indecent assault on a teenage girl almost 15 years ago was arrested in Prawet district, Bangkok on Tuesday. The statute of limitations for the charge was due to expire in early July.

Sukhachot Khunnasil, 36, wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Thanyaburi provincial court for indecent assault and depriving a girl aged under 18 of parental care, was apprehended at Sukthavorn Apartment in Don Mai area of Prawet district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM

BANGKOK POST

