Tue. May 28th, 2019

Two Reported Dead, More than Dozen Injured in Knife Attack Near Tokyo

Tokyo, Japan

Skyline of the city and a tower in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: LittleMouse (Pixabay).


TOKYO (Sputnik) – The number of injured in a stabbing attack in the Japanese city of Kawasaki has increased to 19, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, citing emergency services.

NHK and local news agency Jiji reported that one child has been confirmed dead after the attack. The attacker also reportedly died from a self-inflicted wound.

Earlier, NHK broadcaster reported that an unidentified attacker stabbed 15 people in the Japanese city of Kawasaki near Tokyo, three of them were in critical condition, including one child.

