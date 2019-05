A taxi driver from Si Sa Ket on Tuesday returned a handbag containing some Bt360,000 in banknotes to a Swiss businessman at a ceremony held at FM91 radio station in Bangkok.

Sarawut Boonsattha, 39, officially handed over the bag to A. R. R. B., 75, at an event witnessed by Jaiton Sriwangpol, an executive of the station.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

