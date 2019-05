BANGKOK, May 28 (TNA) – The newly-established Rail Department under the Transport Ministry works with Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) to electric train fare restructuring to make it cheaper.

Sorapong Paitoonpong, deputy director-general of the Rail Department said that the department is studying the country’s rail governance system.

