Wild elephant dies from septicemia in Kanchanaburi
KANCHANABURI: A bull elephant died on Sunday afternoon after it was found suffering from septicemia in a forest in Si Sawat district the previous day, a wildlife official said.
Paitoon Intarabut, chief of Salak Phra Wildlife Sanctuary in Muang district, said the pachyderm died at 3.05pm despite efforts by veterinarians to save it.
Piyarat Chongcharoen
BANGKOK POST
