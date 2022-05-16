May 16, 2022

Wild elephant dies from septicemia in Kanchanaburi

Elephant in Thailand

Wild elephant in Thailand. Photo: R. M. Calamar.




KANCHANABURI: A bull elephant died on Sunday afternoon after it was found suffering from septicemia in a forest in Si Sawat district the previous day, a wildlife official said.

Paitoon Intarabut, chief of Salak Phra Wildlife Sanctuary in Muang district, said the pachyderm died at 3.05pm despite efforts by veterinarians to save it.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Piyarat Chongcharoen
BANGKOK POST

