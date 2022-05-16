New Chao Phraya Bridge Scheduled to Open in 2023









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) has provided updates on the construction of the Chao Phraya River’s widest cable-stayed bridge, which is scheduled to open in 2023.

According to EXAT, the eight-lane bridge – which will run parallel to Rama IX Bridge – is currently over 72% complete. The 2-km bridge comes under the fourth contract for the expressway project covering Rama III, Dao Khanong, and Western Outer Ring Road, and facilitates transportation between Bangkok and the western area.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

