New Chao Phraya Bridge Scheduled to Open in 2023
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) has provided updates on the construction of the Chao Phraya River’s widest cable-stayed bridge, which is scheduled to open in 2023.
According to EXAT, the eight-lane bridge – which will run parallel to Rama IX Bridge – is currently over 72% complete. The 2-km bridge comes under the fourth contract for the expressway project covering Rama III, Dao Khanong, and Western Outer Ring Road, and facilitates transportation between Bangkok and the western area.
Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand