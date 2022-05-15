May 15, 2022

Thai hotels listed among TripAdvisor’s best hotels of 2022

5 hours ago TN
Luxury Resort on Nai Thon Beach, Phuket

Luxury Resort on Nai Thon Beach, Phuket. Photo: Simon Jones / flickr.




Two of Thailand’s hotels have been included among TripAdvisor’s global list of the top 25 hotels in 2022.

The hotels chosen for “Traveller’s Choice 2022 – Best of the Best Awards” for this year are Pimalai Resort and Spa on Koh Lanta, in the country’s southern province of Krabi, and Sukhumvit Park – Marriott Executive Apartments in Bangkok.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

