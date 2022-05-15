Thai hotels listed among TripAdvisor’s best hotels of 2022
Two of Thailand’s hotels have been included among TripAdvisor’s global list of the top 25 hotels in 2022.
The hotels chosen for “Traveller’s Choice 2022 – Best of the Best Awards” for this year are Pimalai Resort and Spa on Koh Lanta, in the country’s southern province of Krabi, and Sukhumvit Park – Marriott Executive Apartments in Bangkok.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
